Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 01)

Monday morning a complainant informed officers at the department that an unknown suspect used their identifying information on more than one occasion and made unauthorized charges on their bank account. The action occurred out of state.

Just before noon Monday, officers responded to the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 in regards to a credit card abuse. Reportedly unknown suspects had used fraudulent credit cards multiple times in the business. The investigation is ongoing.

Kenneth Dawson

Monday evening Paris Police worked a disturbance in the 1800-block of Jackson Court. They arrested Kenneth Dawson, 33, for allegedly choking the complainant.

Police worked a burglary in the 2500-block of Kessler. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s house and took several coins and cell phones. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested two people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (May 01).

Dawson Huie

Yesterday we announced that Paris Police arrested Dawson Huie, 19. He was called the Paris Porch Pirate. Reportedly a security camera caught him taking packages at a homeowner’s front door. Police also found him in possession of meth during the arrest, and he gave a fake name. He is in Lamar County Jail.