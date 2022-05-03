Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 03)

Paris Police responded to the 400-block of W. Sherman St at 7:46 Monday evening about a theft of a vehicle, and the victim reported that someone took their 2019 silver Infinity SUV between 3:00 pm and 7:46 pm. They recovered it in Delta County at about 8:44 pm. The investigation continues.

Paris Police contacted Theresa Williams, 57, of Paris, in the 400-block of SW 7th St Monday night at 11:59 for walking in the middle of the street. Williams had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance. They arrested Williams and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (May 2).