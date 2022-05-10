Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 10)

John Lewis Cawvey

Paris Police arrested John Lewis Cawvey, 35, of Paris, in the 200-block of NW 12th St at 4:01 Monday afternoon on a parole violation warrant. Cawvey was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Michael Deondray Waller

Paris Police arrested Micheal Deondray Waller, 47, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office on a probation violation warrant at 3:24 pm Monday. Waller is on probation for possession of a controlled substance conviction, and they placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of W. Shiloh Monday night at 7:35. The trouble was between several females that were fighting. All of the females had left the scene before the officers arrived. One female produced a knife during the fight and threatened the other females. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested four persons on Monday (May 8).