Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 11)

Leonardo Mareno Garcia

Paris Police arrested Leonardo Mareno Garcia, 35, of Honey Grove, at 8:45 Monday morning. Garcia turned himself in at the Police Department on several warrants, including a felony charging him with child abuse by neglect or false report. They transferred Garcia to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2700-block of SW Loop 286 at 10:26 Monday morning. The victim reported that someone had stolen a 30’ Big Tex flatbed trailer. The investigation revealed an older silver color Dodge flatbed pickup hooked up to the trailer at about 11:00 Saturday night and drove away. The investigation continues.

Lastandrick Ordell Jones

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of NE 35th St Tuesday morning at 12:31. Officers discovered Lastandrick Ordell Jones, 40, of Lancaster, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. They transferred Jones to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (May 10).