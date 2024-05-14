Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 14

On Tuesday, May 14, officers responded to the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 1300 block of SE 24, regarding someone inside the building. Officers located two suspects, later identified as Devonte Demond Williams, 24, and Kayla Nicole Clavier, 18, inside the building. Officers attempted to make contact with the two, but they fled on foot when confronted by an officer. Police eventually captured and charged them with Criminal Trespassing and Evading Arrest. Officers located a black bag belonging to Williams while searching the building. Inside the bag, officers found methamphetamine, a checkbook, and checks stolen from a business last week. Officers also found a forged check from the book payable to Williams for $400.00. They subsequently charged Williams with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Stealing or receiving Stolen Property. Both were booked on the charges and placed in Lamar County Jail.

On Monday, officers responded to a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Employees had caught the suspect, Ashley Brooke Spann, 41, on video switching bar codes from more expensive items to less expensive items. After apprehension, she offered to pay for the items but was arrested and charged with theft of over $100.00 but less than $750.00.

A homeowner in the 2300 block of SE 3rd Monday notified officers that she noticed a vehicle parked near her mailbox and the driver tampering with the box. After they left, the owner checked the box and found a plastic baggie that officers later confirmed to be methamphetamine in the box. Officers recovered the methamphetamine and confirmed that the reporting party did not recognize the vehicle or the subject leaving the drugs. The case is open, and they are reviewing the video.

On Monday, officers received a notification of vehicle theft in the 3400 block of Graham St. On May 13, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s 2023 Chevrolet Pickup from the side of his house. The victim said they did not repossess the vehicle and that he had the only key. Officers entered it as stolen in Crime Information Centers, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers of the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force recovered a stolen 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser in the 7000 block of Hiway 82 East on Monday. The vehicle was reported stolen from Idabel, Oklahoma. The last person in possession is cooperating with the investigation.

For this reporting period, officers made ten traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 124 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull