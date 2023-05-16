Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 16)

On Monday at 10:47 am, police took a Burglary report of a storage shed in the 2200 block of Briarwood Drive. The victims showed a Paris Officer a cut window screen and stated that a neighbor had informed them that she returned home at around 7:43 am and observed a man carrying items out from the shed. The neighbor took a picture of the subject, and officers are investigating. Missing was approximately one thousand rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, five hundred rounds of 9mm ammunition, a 20” Dewalt miter saw, and multiple hand tools.

Monday afternoon at 12:27, a male notified a Paris Patrolman that he woke up around 10:30 am in a motel in the 400 block of NE 35th Street and noticed his truck keys and a homeless female friend he had allowed to stay with him was not in the room, and his 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 truck was missing. The pickup hit a flock camera around 8:20 am, heading westbound in the 4000 block of Bonham Street. The victim notified another Officer later in the evening that he had located and recovered his truck in Honey Grove and no longer wished to pursue any charges.

Denise Tomore Mayfield

Monday night at 10:10, Denise Tomore Mayfield, 39, of Paris, was taken into custody on a Felony Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon Warrant out of the U.S. Marshals Office. That came after a Paris Patrolman initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of NE 12th Street for expired vehicle registration and checked her for any outstanding warrants. The officer booked Mayfield into the Paris Jail.

Monday, the Paris Police Department responded to 70 Calls for Service, arrested two adults, and made 11 traffic stops.