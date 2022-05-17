Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 17)

Mark Gregory Evans

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of SE 16th Monday afternoon at 4:59. Officers contacted Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Garland, who told the officer that he had outstanding warrants. Evans had an outstanding parole violation warrant and two Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, Evans had possession of a vape pen and admitted to the officer that the contents contained THC oil. They charged Evans with possession of a controlled substance and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to animal cruelty in the 2200-block of W. Cherry Monday afternoon at 5:27. Witnesses advised that a white male had hit a brown Pitt Bulldog in the head with a hammer, and officers located the dog with a small amount of blood on his head and nose but could not find the suspect. They placed the dog in the City of Paris Animal Shelter. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (May 16).