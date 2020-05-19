Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 19)

Chan Douglas Pham

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of Lamar Ave Monday afternoon at 12:30 for a defective tail lamp. During the stop, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer located the marijuana, arrested both occupants of the car, and charged them with marijuana possession. The driver, Chan Douglas Pham, 22, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance when the officer found a Vape Pen that contained THC oil. They transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

At 6:50 Monday morning, officers met with a victim in the 600-block of S. Main, who reported that someone had stolen their 2013 black GMC Terrain sometime during the night. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence at 5:59 Monday evening in the 800-block of Cedar St. The victim reported that they were at home when someone came into the house and stole a bicycle. The victim did not see who entered the residence. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested two persons on Monday (May 18).