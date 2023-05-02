Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 2)

David Ross Brooks

An officer stopped an unknown male on a bicycle in the 200-block of E Houston at 02:15 and identified the man as David Ross Brooks. Brooks was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, booked, and transferred to Lamar County Jail.

Jonathan Lee Edwards

At 4:30 Monday morning, officers stopped two subjects acting suspiciously. A subsequent pat-down of one of the subjects, Jonathan Lee Edwards, revealed that he had possession of both Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They charged Edwards with Possession of a Controlled Substance, booked and placed him in jail. The other subject was released.

Marvin T. Tonson

An off-duty officer was working at Paris Regional Medical Center when they made contact with Marvin T. Tonson, who advised the officer that he had warrants out of Tarrant County. A warrant check revealed that Tonson was wanted for Possession of a Dangerous Drug on a Tarrant County warrant. He was arrested, booked, and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Officers worked a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Cleveland around 7:00 Monday night. A suspect had kicked in a door, entered the residence, and stolen a lot of change. The victim later contacted the department and reported that she had identified the suspect and had questioned them about the incident. The suspect admitted to the victim that they had committed the crime. The investigation is ongoing

Officers made 12 traffic stops, arrested three, and answered 107 calls for service on May 1, 2023.