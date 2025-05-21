Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 20

On Monday, officers investigating a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Lamar contacted Luke Allen Tidwell, 26. Tidwell had an outstanding warrant for Credit Card Abuse from Lamar County. They arrested and processed him without incident.

Officers responded Monday to an Indecency with a child call in the 2200 block of W. Cherry. A juvenile child was walking in the street when a known male subject allegedly asked her several inappropriate questions of a sexual nature. A child informed a family member, who then drove by the suspect location and identified the suspect and the residence. Officers made contact with the suspect and positively identified him. The case is under investigation.

During this reporting period, officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 85 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

