Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 21

Monday morning at 4:15, Paris Officers were making Security Checks in Southwest Paris due to several burglarized vehicles in the area. In the 200 block of SW 29th, the owner of a pickup with an open door determined that his .22 caliber revolver pistol with red grips was missing. Also missing was a blue impact drill. Police recovered it from the 2900 block of West Kaufman Street.

At 11:58 Monday morning, a victim came to the Police Department and stated to a Community Service Officer that on Saturday, her ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered her apartment in the 1200 block of NE 20th Street. He stole a $2,000 bedroom set, a $600 four-piece entertainment center, and a $600 Samsung 55” TV while she was at work. The items are in her name and the property of Rent-A-Center. Officers took a Felony Burglary of Habitation report for investigation.

Paris Police Department responded to 73 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and initiated 25 Traffic Stops on Monday, May 20.