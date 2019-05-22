Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 22)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of E. Washington Monday morning at 9:46. Reportedly, someone entered the house through the unlocked front door and stole items. The incident is under investigation.

A victim met with officers in the Police Department lobby Monday morning at 10:06 and reported a fraud. The victim stated that he received an electric energy bill showing that he owed $193.00 at a residence in the 1200-block of SE 15th from 2017. The victim said that he stayed with a friend at that location for two days at about that time and believed that the friend stole his personal information and opened the account. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave Monday evening at 7:07. It was reported that a known female entered the store, selected an item, removed the property from the packaging, and concealed it before leaving the store. The

clerk found the empty package and confronted the suspect outside the store. The suspect fled the scene but was identified through photographs. The investigation led the officer to file the theft as a felony due to the suspect’s history of robberies. The incident is under further investigation.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (May 21).