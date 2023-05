At 6:34 Monday evening, an officer responded to the 900 block of W. Austin St regarding a found firearm. Someone had found a shotgun in a vacant lot in the area. The gun appeared to have been there for some time, covered in surface rust. The owner had not reported it as stolen. Officers retrieved the weapon and placed it in the property room.

Officers made seven traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 113 calls for service on May 22, 2023.