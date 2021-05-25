Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 25)

Paris Police responded to George Wright Homes at 11:12 Monday night about a burglary of a residence. The victim reported that two females were visiting, and he had asked for a ride to the store. While he was not looking, the victim believes that one of the females had unlocked the back door. While he was gone to the store with one of the females, the other female had entered the apartment and had stolen several hundred dollars in currency. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 108 calls for service and arrested three persons on Monday (May 24).