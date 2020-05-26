Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 26)

Dalton Melvin

Last Friday, Paris Police made contact with Dalton Melvin in the 2100-block of SW 7th. Melvin had three warrants for his arrest, and officers took him to jail.

Mallory McDade

Last Friday, Paris Police arrested Mallory McDade for an outstanding warrant in the 100-block of Brown Avenue. Reportedly, Officers charged McDade with possession of narcotics.

Brinda Hawkins

On Saturday, Paris Police responded to a traffic violation complaint. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 500-block of NW 4th. They identified the driver as Brinda Hawkins, who allegedly was intoxicated. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a baggie containing narcotics and placed Hawkins under arrest for DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, Paris Police responded to an attempted robbery in the 1600-block of North Main. Officers found that an unknown suspect had demanded money from the employee, fired a handgun, and fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Donell Rose

On Sunday, Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation complaint in the 2600-block of North Main Street. Officers made contact with the suspect Donell Rose and found him in possession of synthetic marijuana. Rose was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Paris Police responded to 537 calls for service and arrested 12 persons over the holiday weekend period.