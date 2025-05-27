Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 27

On Friday, the Paris Police received a report of unauthorized vehicle use in the 1200 block of 20th NE. The victim reported that someone had taken it overnight. They later recovered it in the 800 block of S. Main. Investigation is continuing into this incident.

Paris Police responded to a call on Sunday about a man with a gun in the 1900 block of W. Kaufman. Officers observed a male and a female struggling with another male. They were able to determine during the investigation that an altercation took place with a handgun involved. They arrested Stephen Easter on the scene for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On Sunday, the department received a report of a Toyota vehicle driving erratically in the 3200 block of FM 195. Officers located it in the 2900 block of N. Main. They stopped the drive at the 2800 block of N. Main. The driver, identified as Shelton Oringderff, was determined to be intoxicated. They arrested Oringderff for Driving While Intoxicated. Oringderff had three or more convictions of Driving While Intoxicated, elevating the charge to a felony.

Paris Police responded on Sunday to an auto accident in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave. During the investigation, they arrested Mario Garcia on a warrant from the Vernon Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated three or more times, a felony.

On Monday, the Paris Police received a report of a shoplifter at 3855 Lamar. Sarah Cervantes was detained by employees and placed under arrest by the Paris Police. They enhanced Cervantes’ Theft charge to a felony due to two or more previous convictions.

The Paris Police made a total of 11 arrests, conducted 72 traffic stops, and responded to 264 calls for service.

Randy Tuttle

Asst. Chief of Police

El viernes, la Policía de París recibió un informe de uso no autorizado de vehículos en la cuadra 1200 de 20th NE. La víctima informó que alguien se lo había llevado durante la noche. Más tarde lo recuperaron en la cuadra 800 de S. Main. La investigación continúa sobre este incidente.

La policía de París respondió a una llamada el domingo sobre un hombre con un arma en la cuadra 1900 de W. Kaufman. Los oficiales observaron a un hombre y una mujer forcejeando con otro hombre. Pudieron determinar durante la investigación que se produjo un altercado con una pistola de por medio. Arrestaron a Stephen Easter en la escena por asalto agravado con un arma mortal y posesión ilegal de un arma de fuego por un delincuente.

El domingo, se recibió un reporte de un vehículo Toyota conduciendo de manera errática en la cuadra 3200 de FM 195. Los oficiales lo localizaron en la cuadra 2900 de N. Main. Detuvieron la unidad en la cuadra 2800 de N. Main. Se determinó que el conductor, identificado como Shelton Oringderff, estaba ebrio. Arrestaron a Oringderff por conducir en estado de ebriedad. Oringderff tenía tres o más condenas por conducir en estado de ebriedad, lo que elevaba el cargo a un delito grave.

La policía de París respondió el domingo a un accidente automovilístico en la cuadra 3500 de Lamar Ave. Durante la investigación, arrestaron a Mario García con una orden del Departamento de Policía de Vernon por conducir en estado de ebriedad tres o más veces, un delito grave.

El lunes, la Policía de París recibió un informe de un ladrón en 3855 Lamar. Sarah Cervantes fue detenida por empleados y puesta bajo arresto por la policía de París. Aumentaron el cargo de robo de Cervantes a un delito grave debido a dos o más condenas previas.

La policía de París realizó un total de 11 arrestos, 72 paradas de tráfico y respondió a 264 llamadas de servicio.

Randy Tuttle

Jefe Adjunto de Policía