Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 28

On Thursday, May 2, officers stopped two individuals walking in the roadway in the 1400 block of Pine Bluff St. Both subjects, Ryan Keith Ballard, 47, and Michael Wayne Lester, 63, gave fictitious names to officers and were wanted on outstanding Parole Warrants. They were charged with the warrants and Failing to Identify as Fugitives from Justice.

On Thursday, May 2, an officer responded to a theft call in the 3200 block of N. Main. He and a Lamar County Deputy detained two subjects. Brenda Lagail Bivins, 59, had possession of the stolen property, and they located over 21 grams of Methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and other narcotics. They charged Bivins with Possession of Controlled Substances and Theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions. They charged a male subject in the vehicle with misdemeanor warrants.

On Monday, May 27, Walmart reported a theft. Officers arrested Dennis Ray Goley, 73, for theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions after he attempted to steal a pair of pants by sitting on them in a motorized cart. Goley also concealed other items within his clothing to avoid paying. Police arrested him without incident.

Officers arrested Damian Glen Hood, 18, on Sunday after responding to a disturbance in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286. Hood had an outstanding Bond Surrender warrant for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath.

Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff on a traffic violation. Upon observing the occupants attempting to conceal something, the officers questioned the occupants about the furtive movements. The driver produced a pipe used for smoking Methamphetamine from his pocket. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of Methamphetamine in the area where the passenger, Ashley Billie Sue Howard, 32, had been sitting. They discovered Howard had numerous outstanding municipal warrants. She was arrested on the warrants as well as charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. The driver was released.

Last Saturday, officers conducted a security check at an abandoned residence and made contact with Robert Wayne McCulley, 24, who was illegally in the residence. McCulley also had possession of Methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Last Friday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 17th. A passenger, Shaquane Dashaune Moring, 28, had an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The arrest originated in August of 2023 when officers received a report of Moring assaulting a victim with a handgun in the area of Culbertson Park. Police reported the incident and submitted it to Lamar County Attorney for issuance of a warrant.

An officer stopped a vehicle Sunday in the 1900 block of Lamar for displaying a fictitious tag. During the search, the officer located Methamphetamine inside a purse belonging to Asia Lashae Russell, 20. Russell was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Last Friday, a victim reported a burglary at a building in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. They broke a window and took household items and miscellaneous office supplies. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers received a report Sunday of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of NE 33rd. Someone who had entered the unlocked vehicle took a Ruger .22 caliber handgun. The investigation will continue.

On Tuesday, May 28, officers investigated a Burglary of Residence at 650 SW 7th. The unknown suspect entered the residence and tampered with the property inside, breaking a 70” TV. They think the suspect was a young juvenile subject. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 65 traffic stops, arrested 23 adults, and answered 456 calls for service over the holiday weekend ending on Tuesday, May 29.

Captain John T. Bull