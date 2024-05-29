ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 28

Ryan Keith Ballard | Michael Wayne Lester

 

On Thursday, May 2, officers stopped two individuals walking in the roadway in the 1400 block of Pine Bluff St. Both subjects, Ryan Keith Ballard, 47, and Michael Wayne Lester, 63, gave fictitious names to officers and were wanted on outstanding Parole Warrants. They were charged with the warrants and Failing to Identify as Fugitives from Justice.

Brenda Lagail Bivins

 

On Thursday, May 2, an officer responded to a theft call in the 3200 block of N. Main. He and a Lamar County Deputy detained two subjects. Brenda Lagail Bivins, 59, had possession of the stolen property, and they located over 21 grams of Methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and other narcotics. They charged Bivins with Possession of Controlled Substances and Theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions. They charged a male subject in the vehicle with misdemeanor warrants.

Dennis Ray Goley

 

On Monday, May 27, Walmart reported a theft. Officers arrested Dennis Ray Goley, 73, for theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions after he attempted to steal a pair of pants by sitting on them in a motorized cart. Goley also concealed other items within his clothing to avoid paying. Police arrested him without incident.

Damian Glen Hood

 

Officers arrested Damian Glen Hood, 18, on Sunday after responding to a disturbance in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286. Hood had an outstanding Bond Surrender warrant for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath.

Ashley Billie Sue Howard

 

Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff on a traffic violation. Upon observing the occupants attempting to conceal something, the officers questioned the occupants about the furtive movements. The driver produced a pipe used for smoking Methamphetamine from his pocket. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of Methamphetamine in the area where the passenger, Ashley Billie Sue Howard, 32, had been sitting. They discovered Howard had numerous outstanding municipal warrants. She was arrested on the warrants as well as charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. The driver was released.

Robert Wayne McCulley

 

Last Saturday, officers conducted a security check at an abandoned residence and made contact with Robert Wayne McCulley, 24, who was illegally in the residence. McCulley also had possession of Methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Shaquane Dashaune Moring

 

Last Friday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NE 17th. A passenger, Shaquane Dashaune Moring, 28, had an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The arrest originated in August of 2023 when officers received a report of Moring assaulting a victim with a handgun in the area of Culbertson Park. Police reported the incident and submitted it to Lamar County Attorney for issuance of a warrant.

Asia Lashae Russell

 

An officer stopped a vehicle Sunday in the 1900 block of Lamar for displaying a fictitious tag. During the search, the officer located Methamphetamine inside a purse belonging to Asia Lashae Russell, 20. Russell was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Last Friday, a victim reported a burglary at a building in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. They broke a window and took household items and miscellaneous office supplies. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers received a report Sunday of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of NE 33rd. Someone who had entered the unlocked vehicle took a Ruger .22 caliber handgun. The investigation will continue.

On Tuesday, May 28, officers investigated a Burglary of Residence at 650 SW 7th. The unknown suspect entered the residence and tampered with the property inside, breaking a 70” TV. They think the suspect was a young juvenile subject. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 65 traffic stops, arrested 23 adults, and answered 456 calls for service over the holiday weekend ending on Tuesday, May 29.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved