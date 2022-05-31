Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 31)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a trailer in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:16 last Friday morning. Surveillance cameras caught a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up pulling into the back lot of the business at 12:43 am and taking a 2020 yellow Delco trailer. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800-block of Neathery St. on Friday afternoon at 2:52. They had hospitalized the victim about a week ago, and someone had burglarized the residence. The reporting person also advised that the victim’s vehicle was missing. The investigation continues.

Paris Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3200-block of Clarksville Friday night at 9:20. The 19-year-old female victim reported that she and her boyfriend, 26, had been arguing. He pulled out a pistol and threatened her with it. The suspect then fired the gun into the residence floor and left the scene before the officers’ arrival. There were no injuries in the incident. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon at 12:50, Paris Police responded to a burglary in the 300-block of NE 28th St. The victim had recently moved out of the house. Still, they had a window air-conditioner and television inside. Someone had entered the residence through a window and taken the items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1300-block of NW loop 286 at 1:07 Saturday afternoon. Someone had opened the rented storage building and had stolen tools and a drum set. The investigation continues.

Zackery Wayne Byrd

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200-block of NW 19th Saturday night at 9:04 for a defective headlight violation. The driver, Zackery Wayne Byrd, 25, of Sawyer, Oklahoma, had possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Byrd was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, booked, and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Dillon Louis Fellors

Dillon Louis Fellors, 29, of Paris, was stopped in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286 at 7:31 Sunday morning for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street. During the stop, Fellors admitted he had possession of a marijuana pipe. Officers also found a small baggie that contained methamphetamine. Fellors was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, placed in the city jail, and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1600-block of Fitzhugh Ave. Monday afternoon at 12:16. Allegedly during an argument, a 27-year-old male displayed a pistol. There were no injuries in the incident that is under investigation.

Monday afternoon at 3:20, Paris Police met with the victim of a motor vehicle burglary. The 85-year-old victim reported that someone stole her purse out of the front seat while pumping gas into her vehicle. In addition, before the victim could cancel her credit/debit cards, someone had used them for four transactions. The investigation continues.

Ashley Matilda Reagan Perez

Ashley Matilda Reagan Perez, 38, of Paris, was arrested at her residence in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 8:47 Monday night on a probation violation warrant. Perez is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance conviction. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Everett Henry Aker, Jr.

Officers arrested Everett Henry Aker, Jr., 62, of Paris, in the 200-block of SW 2nd at 11:55 Monday night on a parole violation warrant. They placed Akers in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 292 calls for service and arrested ten persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (May 26).