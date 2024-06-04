Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 4

Officers responded Monday to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Bonham St. A male and a female subject were fighting, and the male, Garrett Adam Smith, 24, was dragging the female, Morissa Dawn Davis, 28, into a vehicle. Smith had possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine, while Davis had possession of marijuana. Officers arrested them for the possession of the illegal substances. Later, police learned they were involved in selling Methamphetamine. They charged them with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Davis with Possession of Marijuana.

On Monday, a victim reported a vehicle stolen from the 1200 block of NE 20th. Someone took the locked 2018 Dodge Charger from the apartment parking lot, activating the alarm system. Police notified the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the theft is under investigation.

On Monday, May 3, officers made six traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 122 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull