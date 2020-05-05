Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 5)

Benjamin Adam Stephens

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Rd. Officers made contact with Benjamin Adam Stephens and found he had three warrants out of Red River County. One order charged Stephens with injury to a child or older adult, and the other two charged Stephens with family violence assault. Officers arrested Stephens and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 8:49 Monday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a security check in the 600-block of Jackson St. The victim told officers that they had been robbed and assaulted by two tall males who had brandished a handgun. The suspects took cash and an inactivated iPhone and fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (May 4).