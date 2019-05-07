Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 7)

Alex Wayne Goforth

Paris Police arrested Alex Wayne Goforth, 40, of Paris, Monday morning at 9:51 in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. Goforth was observed shoplifting a Bluetooth speaker and leaving a store without paying. When officers attempted to detain Goforth, he ran. He also had an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana and had three credit cards that did not belong to him. He was charged with theft with a previous conviction, fraud by possessing identifying info of fewer than five items and evading arrest. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Taylor Lee Edward Clark | Tiffany Anne McCann

Officers located and arrested Taylor Lee Edward Clark, 37, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 Monday morning at 11:18. Tiffany Anne McCann was with Clark and placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. They were found to possess 11 grams of methamphetamine. Both were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance since digital scales, and small baggies were located in their possession. Both were placed in Lamar County Jail.

Rodney Pierre Thomas

Rodney Pierre Thomas, 53, of Paris, was arrested in the 200-block of NE 3rd St Monday afternoon at 1:52. Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with illegal dumping of more than 1000 pounds. He was later transferred to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 108 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday (May 6).