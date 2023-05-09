Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 9)

Monday morning at 8:33, a victim told a Paris Police Officer that she was away from her home all night and returned to her residence in the 100-block of NE 25th and discovered a Burglary. Someone had broken the rear door frame and left several partial footprints on the face of the back door, where the suspect used their shoe to kick the door open. A PlayStation 5 and a 55” Vizio television, valued at $800, was missing. Officers lifted prints from the door.

Three days later, Paris Police returned to the 2400 block of NE Loop 286 and took a second Burglary of storage units report. Someone had cut locks on additional storage units. A renter on the scene said they got four oxygen tanks, two gas containers, and Dewalt tools from his storage unit. The business owner is in the process of contacting other victims.

Luis Antonio Duran

Monday afternoon at 2:17, Paris Officers worked a disturbance in progress in the 1400 block of East Houston Street, wherein the caller advised dispatch that a woman hired him to work on the house, and the husband fought him. The husband, Luis Antonio Duran, 37, of Paris, admitted to using methamphetamine about two hours before the officer’s arrival and walked officers to a backyard shop and grabbed a white plastic container containing a clear crystal-like substance, testing positive for methamphetamine. They took Duran into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked him into the Paris Police Jail.

Officers are investigating two Class “A” Assaults. A Community Service Officer spoke with a Credit Union Representative, who advised that a customer’s account had unauthorized withdrawals at two locations. One was for $3,000 from a Paris location, and the other was for $2,500.00 from a Shreveport account. Someone had made the withdrawals with a teller in the bank, not at the ATM. Presumably, the suspect presented ID to make the withdrawals. Police will investigate persons using Fraud or Possession of Identifying Information.

Monday evening at 5:45, officers responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. They took a burglary report from a property manager for Best Buyers Homes LLC. They had destroyed sheetrock or drywall; a five-gallon bucket of white interior paint was missing, as was a new toilet bowl valued at $100. The back door to the residence was open and had a damaged door knob/lockset. The place is in an early renovation stage.

Monday, May 8, 2023: The Paris Police Department responded to 80 Calls for Service, arrested one adult person, and made 12 traffic stops.