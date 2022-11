Hector Sandoval Huerta

Paris Police observed Hector Sandoval Huerta, 34, in the 1300-block of Clarksville and stopped him for a traffic violation. Additionally, Huerta had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possession of a controlled substance charge. Huerta was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (Nov 13).