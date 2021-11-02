Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 2)

Jataurius Keshaun Council

Paris Police arrested Jataurius Keshaun Council, 21, at 2:46 Monday afternoon in the 400-block of Provine Alley. Officers observed Council walking in the roadway and knew he had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated robbery. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in August where he and two other suspects robbed a person at gunpoint. They transferred Council to the Lamar County Jail.

