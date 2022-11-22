Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 22)

Monday morning at 7:41, Paris Police worked a motor vehicle burglary in the 1800-block of Polk. Someone had broken into a truck, and a camouflage 12-gage shotgun with a turkey choke valued at $800 was missing. The victim thought he had locked the vehicle. However, there was no forced entry visible.

Police received another call from a vehicle owner at 8:20 Monday morning. Someone had taken an iPhone and a RODE Caster Pro belonging to his employer. Also, someone had burglarized a storage shed on the property, and a push mower, leaf blower, and weed eater were missing, which totaled $2,000.

Monday afternoon at 3:30 and 4:46, officers worked two felony shoplifgings in the 2400 block of N. Main. Details are pending.

At 10:11 Monday night, there was an assault reported in the 1800 block of Pine Bluff Street. The victim was a 31-year-old male with a laceration on the top of his head. He stated that a 21-year-old known male suspect had entered through the closed front door of the residence without permission and had hit him more than once with a wooden bat-shaped club. Other residence occupants stopped the assault and transported the victim for medical attention. Police are investigating the incident as a Burglary of Habitation with Intend of other Felony.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested one adult person on Monday (Nov 21).