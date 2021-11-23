Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 23)

Jalen Sanders

Monday afternoon at approximately 5:28, Paris Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation at 12th NE & Lamar. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued with a passenger exiting the car and running from the scene with the officer giving chase on foot. The vehicle then continued to elude police, and a short time later, the driver abandoned it and ran away. Police officers later located the driver, identified as Jalen Sanders, and placed him under arrest for Evading Arrest w/Vehicle and outstanding warrants for Motion to Adjudicate, Terroristic Threat, and Criminal Mischief. Unfortunately, they did not locate the passenger that fled.

Kenneth Smith

The Paris Police Department received a stabbing report on Tuesday morning at 12:16 in the 1600-block Martin Luther King Drive. Responding officers found a disturbance had occurred at the residence, and a male received a stab wound. Paris Police officers arrested Kenneth Smith on the scene for Aggravated Assault. Paris EMS transported the injured male to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of the injury.

Paris Police responded to 142 calls for service and arrested five people during the last twenty-four-hour period.