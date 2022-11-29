Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 29)

Corey Wayne Hart

Paris Police arrested Corey Wayne Hart, 33, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Monday afternoon at 1:25 on a felony probation violation warrant. Hart is currently on probation for driving a third or more conviction while intoxicated. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of SE 10th St at 5:16 Monday afternoon. A person reported that their son is in the military and had his four-wheeler chained to the back steps of the residence. Someone cut the chain at night, and now it’s missing. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police worked a forgery in the 2600 block of Briarwood Monday evening at 6:22. The victim reported that they had received a debt collection agency notification that they had a delinquent AT&T phone bill. The investigation found that someone had fraudulently used the victim’s name and social security number to set up the account. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday (Nov 28).