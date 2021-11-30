Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 30)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of Culbertson St at 10:42 Monday morning. The victim reported that someone had forced entry into the back door while the victim was away. The victim said they took several battery-powered tools. The investigation continues.

Monday night at 7:37, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 2400-block of N. Main. Reportedly, two employees had had an altercation, and both had left before the officers arrived. An employee reported that during the fight, one of the persons involved had brandished a pistol. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of Deshong Dr. at 10:43 Monday night about a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported that someone had stolen their white 2013 Honda Accord. The victim thought that they had accidentally left the keys in it. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Nov 29).