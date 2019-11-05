Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 5)

Zakary Tyler Nunn

Paris Police arrested Zakary Tyler Nunn, 22, Monday afternoon at 1:34 in the 4300-block of Bonham. Nunn had two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1300-block of Clarksville Monday morning at 7:28 about fraud. Reportedly, an unknown person had used the victim’s debit card at an ATM to obtain cash. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 1200-block of NW 13th Monday evening at 7:00. Reportedly, the driver left the vehicle on the vacant lot earlier Monday, and a witness saw at least six juveniles leaving the car. Police discovered it had broken windows and mirror on the driver’s door, and the body caved in where someone had kicked it numerous times. The vehicle’s owner had reported the car missing from their residence earlier in the day but did not want to say that someone had stolen it at that time. The investigation continues.

Truman Michael Smith

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2900-block of Church Monday night at 9:18 for a defective tail lamp violation. A passenger in the car, Truman Michael Smith, 48, of Cooper, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers arrested Smith and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded to the 2200-block of Lamar Ave Monday night at 9:32 about an assault. Reportedly, a 31-year-old female and a 16-year-old male had been arguing. Witnesses reported that the two play fight all the time, and on this date, the female carried the altercation too far by grabbing two kitchen knives and threatening the male. There were no injuries in the fight, and the incident is under investigation.

Andre Dejuan White

Officers arrested Andre Dejuan White, 47, of Paris, in the 2500-block of N. Main St at 11:00 pm Monday. Police responded to a call where White was harassing customers and found that he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois charging him with failing to appear for a jury trial for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon. They took White to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 122 calls for service and arrested nine people Monday (Nov 4).