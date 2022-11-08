Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 8)

Anderson Jennings Harris

Paris Police responded to a terroristic threat call at 8:28 pm on Monday where Anderson Jennings Harris, 43, of Paris, called and advised that he would assault someone in the 300-block of NW 12th with a crowbar. Officer located Harris at the location and found him in an altercation with a 37-year-old female. Harris had the crowbar, and the female reported that Harris had lightly struck her in her arm with the crowbar. The female did not have any injuries and did not seek medical treatment. Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The altercation was over a possible theft that the female had committed from Harris’ house. Harris is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the ten-block of W. Washington Monday night at 9:09. Witnesses told officers that there had been a fight and someone shot several gunshots. Everyone involved in the fight had fled the scene before officers arrived. A neighbor reported that one bullet had struck and penetrated their house window, but no one was injured. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Nov 7).