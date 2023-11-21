Paris Police Report For Tuesday, November 21

Paris Officers worked several Burglary of Vehicles Monday morning at 6:40 in SE Paris around SE 24th and Hubbard Streets. One victim reported a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 Caliber semi-automatic, black-in-color handgun stolen from his vehicle. Video surveillance from the area captured at least three individuals who were juveniles wearing hoodies. Due to at least three individuals acting together during the burglaries, investigators are investigating an offense of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Aron Andrew Copeland

Monday at 2:58 pm, a Paris Officer knew Aron Andrew Copeland, 35, was wanted and arrested him in the 500 block of Bonham Street. Copeland had three separate Felony Online Solicitation Minor Warrants out of Delta County, and they later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Shainah Eternity Hicks

Monday afternoon at 5:08, a white Tahoe was reported stolen from the 1400 block of North Main Street. A Paris Officer spotted it and activated overhead lights as it continued traveling south on 271, passing other vehicles, evading police, and intentionally and recklessly driving into oncoming traffic. A second Paris Patrol unit got in front of the Tahoe in an attempt to slow or stop it and was struck from behind, causing significant damage to the patrol unit as the Tahoe began to lose control, striking a metal fence. Shainah Eternity Hicks, 17, of Pittsburg, failed all Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, had Cocaine, and was arrested and booked for Possession of a Control Substance. Also on the list were Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, Driving While Intoxicated, and nine Separate Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon due to intentionally attempting to strike other vehicles that contained drivers and passengers.

Paris Police responded to 70 Calls for Service, Arrested five adults, and made eight Traffic Stops on Monday, November 20.