Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 1)

Gregory Lee Austin

Someone reported a disturbance Monday evening at 7:11 in the 700-block of SE 3rd. Officers located a suspect that matched the description of one of the parties involved. The subject gave the officers a false name. It turned out that the subject’s real name was Gregory Lee Austin, 44, of Clarksville, Texas. Austin had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers charged him with failing to identify as a fugitive and assault, causing bodily injury-family violence. They transferred Austin to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1200-block of Bonham St. Monday morning at 8:27. Reportedly, someone entered the building and stole approximately 30 metal doors and a kitchen cabinet. The value of the stolen property was over $6,000. The incident is under investigation.

Randall Wayne Taylor

Paris Police arrested Randall Wayne Taylor, Jr., 34, Monday morning at 11:10. Lamar County wanted Taylor on a felony bond surrender warrant. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Sep 30).