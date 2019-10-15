Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 15)

Clinton Marcell Hill, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Clinton Marcell Hill, Jr., 26, of Paris, in the 4300-block of Bonham, Monday afternoon at 3:19, on a felony probation violation warrant. Officers later placed Hill in the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Doyle Willingham

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 1500-block of Lamar Ave Monday night at 11:57. Officers located Richard Doyle Willingham, 58, of Paris, asleep in a vehicle. Willingham had three outstanding traffic warrants. He also had in his possession methamphetamine. Officers charged Willingham with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Oct 14).