Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 18)

Christopher Pierce Tucker

Paris had a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-block of N. Main Monday at 8:23 am. A brown Dodge Dakota pickup rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup driver, Christopher Pierce Tucker, 50, of Paris, admitted to officers that he had been drinking and was intoxicated. They arrested Tucker and charged him with driving while intoxicated. They later discovered that Tucker had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, so they enhanced his charge to a felony and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Samuel Vernon Taylor

Paris Police responded to the 300-block of W. Sherman Monday night at 8:32. Officers located Samuel Vernon Taylor, 47, of Paris, and found him possessing a small amount of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Taylor and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested seven people on Monday (Oct 17).