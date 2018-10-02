Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 2)

Paris Police responded to a shoplifting call in the 1300-block of Clarksville around 12:30 Monday afternoon. Officers detained two subjects in the parking lot that were observed taking items from the store without paying. During the investigation, the male subject provided an identity that was not his. He was later identified as Richard Earl Hill, 59, of Paris. Officers also discovered that Hill had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest. Hill was charged with theft, failure to identify as a fugitive, the parole violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. The second subject was not charged.

National Night Out is tonight at the Love Civic Center Pavilion starting at 5:00 pm. The Police Department invites all to come out and get to know your first responders. We have several games for the children and will be serving hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Everything is free to the public and there will be approximately 50 bicycles given away to 50 lucky kids.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Oct 1).