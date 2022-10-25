Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 25)

There was a terroristic threat in the 400-block of Grand Ave. Monday afternoon at 12:40. The 31-year-old victim reported that a known male was sitting in a vehicle and pointed a gun at him. The victim also said that the suspect is the ex-husband of the girl he is currently dating. The incident is under investigation.

Seth Branum Harvey

Seth Branum Harvey, 44, of Paris, was arrested at 2:25 Monday afternoon on a probation violation warrant. He is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance conviction. Officers placed Harvey in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Oct 24).