Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 29)

On Monday (Oct 28), there were no significant calls for service to report. Paris Police responded to 88 calls and arrested five people on Monday (Oct 28).

Paris Police responded to a report of a fraud in the 1800-block of Clarksville Saturday afternoon at 1:32. The victim reported that after making a daily deposit at the bank, a bank employee called and advised that three $100 bills that were in the deposit bag were counterfeit. The investigation continues.

Justin Blake Whitworth

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of W. Washington for a defective brake light Saturday afternoon at 2:22. The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver, Justin Blake Whitworth, 19, of Paris, admitted to having THC oil in a vape pen. Whitworth was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Pia Meiyvonne Dudley

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of Bonham Saturday afternoon at 5:21. Reportedly, the suspect had struck a male victim with a vehicle after an argument. Paris Police arrested Pia Meiyvonne Dudley, 34, of Paris, and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 33-year-old victim refused medical treatment and advised that he did not want to cooperate with the investigation.

Jeffery Michael O’Neal

Paris Police arrested Jeffery Michael O’Neal, 38, of Paris, in the 1200-block of N. Main Sunday afternoon at 3:24. O’Neal had an outstanding felony probation warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Officers later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 211 calls for service and arrested 13 people the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 27).