Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 9)

Ashley Holliman

Paris Officers were dispatched to 600-block of NW 11 where they arrested Ashley Holliman on Motion to Revoke Probation warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. She was arrested without incident.

Tyrone Lamont McDonald

While responding to a call of Terroristic Threats at an address in the 700-block of NE 10th St, Officers made contact with Tyrone Lamont McDonald. McDonald had an outstanding Parole Warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Paris Police responded to 97 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday (Oct 8).