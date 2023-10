Officers responded to the 200 block of 20th NE Monday afternoon at 12:13 about a Burglary of Habitation. Suspects had kicked in the door of the victim’s residence while they were not home and had stolen Jewelry, Musical instruments, paint, clothing, furniture, and tools. Officers collected evidence at the scene, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 73 calls for service on Monday, October 16.