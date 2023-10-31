Paris Police Report For Tuesday, October 31

Dewayne Chambers

Monday at 10:45 am, officers of the Paris Police Department and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force located a stolen 1985 Dodge truck on County Road 15190 in Blossom. The officers observed Mark Dewayne Chambers approach the vehicle. Chambers spotted law enforcement officers and pretended to be checking an area in the yard but was contacted and consented to a search of his person. They found the keys to the stolen vehicle on his person and arrested him. He later confessed to the theft of the pickup.

Officers took a telephone report Monday afternoon at 1:59 from an individual who had left a 9mm handgun at an address on NE 30th St. during a party. When the victim realized he had forgotten his gun and returned to claim it, the gun was gone. The victim has no idea who took his gun, which he left in a bathroom. The firearm was entered into the TLETS system as stolen, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 96 calls for service on Monday, October 30.