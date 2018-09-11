Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 11)

Julie Ann Segovia

Officers arrested Julie Ann Segovia, 36, of Paris, at her residence on an outstanding parole warrant, a Lamar County warrant charging her with theft of less than $2,500 with two or more convictions and two city traffic warrants. She was booked into the city jail.

Paris Police worked a bomb threat at a business in the 2700-block of E. Price Monday afternoon just after 2:00. The business and surrounding area were temporarily evacuated. Fortunately, officers did not find anything.

A 2006 red Chevrolet Cobalt was reported stolen Monday morning in the 2100-block of Lamar. Someone took it between 4:30 pm Sunday and 8:00 am Monday morning.

Robert James White

Police arrested Robert James White, 67, of Paris, in the 600-block of SW 7th on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 97 calls for service and arrested six people Monday (Sep 10).