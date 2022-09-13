Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 13)

Quinton Heath Shugart

Officers arrested Quinton Heath Shugart, 26, of Paris, at 3:29 Monday afternoon in the 1100-block of W Shiloh St. Shugart had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with forgery or defrauding an older adult. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in May 2022 where Shugart attempted to cash a check that did not belong to him. Shugart was booked and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Jamarius DeShun Bellamy

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of Bonham for speeding Monday morning at 9:21. A passenger, Jamarius DeShun Bellamy, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from an incident in July where he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend. Bellamy was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Roy Allen McClenan

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 20th at 10:07 Monday night for failing to stop at a red light. The driver, Roy Allen McClenan, 52, of Paris, had an outstanding felony theft warrant. The warrant stemmed from a report on July 25, 2022, where McClenan entered a building in the 2500-block of Bonham and stole items. Since McClenan has at least two prior theft convictions, officers enhanced his charge to a felony. McClenan was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Sep 12).