Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 17)

Paris Police Officers responded to the 1100-block of Jackson Street about a stolen lawn trailer. The complainant reported that someone took it from their yard. A State Trooper later located it on a traffic stop.

Paris Police Officers worked a stolen vehicle report in the 100-block of Oak Avenue. The complainant said he left it at a shop for repair the prior evening. The complainant contacted the shop the next morning and found that someone stole it. Police in Mesquite later recovered it and arrested a suspect.

Paris Police responded to 153 calls for service and arrested one person in the last 24 hour period.