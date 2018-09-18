Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 18)

Paris Police responded to a missing persons call Monday morning about two females from Marshall. They left Marshall on Friday and had driven to Duncan, Oklahoma. The complainant advised that the 56-year-old female had called them on Saturday and stated that they were at Wal-Mart in Paris. That was the last time friends heard from them. The females are driving a 2001 gold Toyota Avalon with an unknown handicap license plate. The investigation is ongoing.

Antonio Jesus Rivera

Paris Police arrested Antonio Jesus Rivera, 24, in the 2100-block of W. Sherman Monday evening. Reportedly, Rivera was observed walking down the complainant’s driveway like a chicken stepping high in the air with each step. Rivera was found impaired and admitted to being on methamphetamine. Officers determined Rivera was in possession of methamphetamine and he was placed under arrest. He was booked into the city jail and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked a fraud complaint in the 1900-block of N. Main. Reportedly a white male and female came into the business last Saturday and attempted to purchase a vehicle with a cashier’s check from a bank in California on a company in California. The check turned out to be stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Monday afternoon, officers worked a stolen vehicle in the 1400-block of Clarksville. Allegedly a heavy set white female took a 2001 black Honda Accord that was left inside the car while the owner went into a business. The investigation continues.

A gold colored Ford Explorer struck a vehicle from behind in the 900-block of SE 13th Monday afternoon. The victim stated that the Explorer had followed him earlier from GWH. The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect backed up and attempted to strike him again but he moved out of the way. The suspect then fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Sep 16).