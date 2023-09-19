Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 19)

Monday morning at 7:18, officers spoke with two victims at a new construction site in the 3200 block of N. Main. They reported a missing Dump Truck and multiple locks cut from job boxes containing workers’ tools. They were missing over $2,500 in stolen goods like Milwaukee & Hilti Hammer Drills, Milwaukee Grinder, and Milwaukee Knock Out set. The value will increase as the Detectives further their investigations. Police located the Dump Truck valued at $115,000 in Greenville.

At 2:39 pm Monday, a victim reported a charge by “Core Resident Web” for $1,895.00 on Tuesday, September 12, on her Guaranty Bank Account. She attempted to call a phone number listed with the charge but received an automated answering service. A message was left, but she has not received a return call.

Monday night at 10:01, an on-duty Paris Officer was on break when a woman knocked on his door. The mom feared that a 17-year-old male had enticed her seven-year-old daughter. She said that her daughter told her that the male told her to “Follow him home.” The 17-year-old gave a different version of the event and said that “the mother” had come to his apartment and threatened bodily harm. The officer took an Unlawful Restraint of less than 17 years of age and a terrorist threat report.

The Paris Police Department responded to 78 Calls for Service, Arrested three adults, and made five Traffic Stops on Monday (Sep 18).