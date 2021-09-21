Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 21)

Paris Police responded to the 1000-block of NE 16th St at 2:14 am on September 21, 2021, about a robbery call. The victims reported that three black males entered the residence wearing gloves and masks and demanded to know where the money was. One suspect brandished a handgun and then struck a female that lived at home. The three suspects then left the residence and encountered the male of the house outside. The suspects then demanded money from him and struck him with the pistol, and the three suspects then ran away.

The incident is under investigation. Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested one person on September 20, 2021.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     