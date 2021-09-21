Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 21)

Paris Police responded to the 1000-block of NE 16th St at 2:14 am on September 21, 2021, about a robbery call. The victims reported that three black males entered the residence wearing gloves and masks and demanded to know where the money was. One suspect brandished a handgun and then struck a female that lived at home. The three suspects then left the residence and encountered the male of the house outside. The suspects then demanded money from him and struck him with the pistol, and the three suspects then ran away.

The incident is under investigation. Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested one person on September 20, 2021.