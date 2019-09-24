Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 24)

Kassie Acreman

A Paris Police Officer made a traffic stop in the 600-block of NE 20th and identified the passenger as Kassie Acreman. The Officer located marijuana inside the vehicle and determined it belonged to Acreman. Acreman was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Sheena Baugh

Paris Police Officers located Sheena Baugh in the 1000-block of Dickson Avenue. Baugh had an outstanding warrant out of Rockwall County for MTAG Poss. of a Controlled Substance. Baugh was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Rodarian Davis

Paris Police Officers were on a civil standby in the 100-block of W. Neagle when they located Rodarian Davis hiding in a closet. Davis had an outstanding warrant for Pardon and Parole. Officers also located several prescription pills where they found Davis. Davis did not have a prescription for the medication. Davis was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Leshun Patterson

A Paris Police Officer made contact with Leshun Patterson in the 4300-block of Bonham at the Adult Probation Office. Patterson had outstanding warrants for MTAG on an Aggravated Robbery and a Driving While License Suspended. Patterson was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Thomas Smith

Paris Police Officers responded to a family disturbance call in the 2000-block of East Price. Officers made contact with the female who had injuries on her forehead. The victim advised that Thomas Smith had pushed her, causing her to hit her head. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to jail. Officers charged Smith with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence.

Paris Police responded to 136 calls for service and arrested seven people ending at midnight Monday (Sep 24).