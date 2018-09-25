Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 25)

3 hours ago

Kyle Wayne Enlow

Paris Police arrested Kyle Wayne Enlow, 23, in the 400-block of NE 2nd St at 3:43 Monday afternoon on a felony warrant. It charged him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member two or more times within a 12-month period. During the arrest, Enlow was in possession of a firearm and marijuana. Officers added possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested seven people on Monday (Sep 24).

