Paris Police Report For Wedneday (Aug 22)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of NW 3rd at 11:30 Tuesday. Officers arrest Jerry Williams, 53, of Paris, and charge him with assault intentionally or recklessly impeding breath/circulation. The victim refused medical treatment. The disturbance was over a vehicle that one party was driving and the other claimed ownership. Williams was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers worked a disturbance in the 200-block of NW 3rd when several people arrived there and started threatening the victims of the earlier disturbance. Reportedly, one of the persons involved pointed a pistol at the victims and threatened them. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Aug 21).