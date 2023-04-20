Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Police Report For Wednesday

Randle Watkins

Early Tuesday morning around 4:00, a Paris officer made a security check in the 700-block SW 1st on a second call of an individual, later identified as Randle Watkins. Watkins reported people were in his yard threatening him. Upon meeting with Watkins, he advised the officer that he had used illegal narcotics earlier in the evening and produced the drugs. They arrested Watkins for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers responded to a theft call in the 2400 block of N. Main. A white female had entered the business, taken more than $5,000.00 in assorted tools, and then fled the store. They think the suspect has committed prior thefts at the exact location. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 16 traffic stops, arrested three, and answered 135 calls for service on Tuesday (Apr 17).

